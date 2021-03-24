Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 24

VIDEOS

March 24, 2021

The Indian market is likely to open lower Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 60.00 points or 0.40 percent lower at the 14,765.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:55 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Anupam Rasayan: The company’s shares will be listed on the exchanges today.

2. Hero MotoCorp: The company will increase the prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 2,500 from April in order to partially offset the impact of an increase in commodity costs.

3. Rossari Biotech: The company approved raising nearly Rs 300 crore through preferential issue of 30,12,046 equity shares at a price of Rs 996 per equity share.

4. Rail Vikas Nigam: The Government of India will sell 20,85,02,010 equity shares of Rail Vikas Nigam or 10 percent of total paid-up equity, via offer for sale route on March 24-25. In case of oversubscription, the government will sell additional 10,42,51,005 equity shares or 5 percent shareholding in the company.

5. Tata Communications: Tata Group’s holding in the company has increased to 58.87 percent after the government sold stake to Tata Sons’ unit Panatone Finvest.

6. Bank of Maharashtra: The bank has raised Rs 100 crore via private placement of BASEL-III Tier-II bonds.

7. Vascon Engineers: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for 2 projects of Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department.

8. Laurus Labs: Rating agency CARE retained credit rating of the company's long-term banking facilities as 'AA-', but revised outlook to Positive from Stable.

9. Deepak Nitrite: ICRA has upgraded long-term rating from AA- to AA on bank facilities of Deepak Nitrite. The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised from Positive to Stable.

10.: India Ratings & Research has placed India Glycols' Long-term Issuer Ratings of 'A-' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).