Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 24

Updated : April 24, 2020 08:31 AM IST

The Indian markets are likely to open lower Friday in line with Asian peers after reports of no success in potential coronavirus treatment. At 7:25 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 48.75 points or 0.53 percent lower at 9,182.00, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50. Here are today's top buzzing stocks.

1. Mahindra & Mahindra: The company’s board has approved the issuance of unsecured, redeemable NCDs worth Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.

2. Bharti Infratel: The company’s net profit in Q4FY20 rose 7 percent to Rs 650 crore while revenue increased 1 percent to Rs 3,624 crore, YoY. Total towers were up 1.2 percent at 95,372 units, QoQ.

3. Mahindra CIE: The company’s profit in Q4FY20 fell to Rs 20.8 crore as against Rs 153.72 crore and revenue dipped to Rs 1,662.7 crore versus Rs 2,174.4 crore, YoY.

4. LIC Housing Finance: The company has reduced its lending rates to 7.5 percent for new homebuyers having a CIBIL score of 800 and above.

5. JSW Energy: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed credit rating of the company at AA- and placed the rating on 'credit watch with negative implications'.​

6. Ashok Leyland: The company has acquired 3.36 percent stake in its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd at Rs 187.97 crore.

7. Alembic Pharma: The company has reported 81 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 224.93 crore in Q4FY20.

8. SBI Cards & Payment Services: The company has reported outstanding borrowings worth Rs 17,362.86 crore at the end of March, 2020.

9. Britannia Industries: The company has declared interim dividend of Rs 35 per share for 2019-20 financial year.

10.The company has partially resumed operation and restarted Savli plant at Vadodara.