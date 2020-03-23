  • SENSEX
Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 23

Updated : March 23, 2020 08:55 AM IST

The Indian markets are set to open lower on Monday following losses in Asian peers amid sell-off by investors as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread rapidly across the world. At 6:45 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 1,087.15 points or 12.42 percent lower at 7,667.25, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

1. Tata Motors: The company has started rapidly scaling down operations at its Pune plant and is being ready for plant closure by March 24.

2. Hero MotoCorp: The company has decided to shut all operations at India, Columbia, Bangladesh with immediate effect.

3. Maruti Suzuki: The country’s largest passenger car manufacturer has stopped all operations at its Haryana facilities immediate effect till further notice.

4. Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield has shut down all manufacturing and R&D facilities in India and abroad till March 31.

5. TVS Motor Company: The company has decided to shut operations at all its manufacturing facilities and offices for two days effective March 23.

6. IRCTC: The company has ordered closure of all onboard catering services in mail or express trains from March 22.

7. SBI Life Insurance Company: Gregory Zeluck has resigned as non-executive director w.e.f March 20.

8. Hindustan Unilever: The company has decided to reduce prices of sanitizers, handwash and floor cleaners by 15 percent.

9. Godrej Consumer Products: The company has reduced the price of its Godrej protekt sanitizer (50 ml bottle) to Rs 25 from Rs 75.

10. Dalmia Bharat: The company has approved a Rs 500 crore worth share buyback proposal. It intends to buy 71,42,857 shares at Rs 700 per unit.
