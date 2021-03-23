Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 23

VIDEOS

Updated : March 23, 2021 07:56 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Tuesday following gains in global peers as bond yields pulled back. At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 25.00 points or 0.17 percent higher at 14,740.00, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Maruti Suzuki India: The company has increased vehicle prices with effect from April 2021, due to an increase in various input costs.

2. BPCL: The company’s board has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of natural gas firm Bharat Gas Resources with itself.

3. Bharti Airtel: The company will acquire an additional 3.3 percent stake in Avaada MHBuldhana, a special purpose vehicle formed for owning and operating a captive power plant.

4. Mahindra & Mahindra: Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems for the supply of 1,300 Light Specialist Vehicles to the Indian Army, at a cost of Rs 1,056 crore.

5. IndusInd Bank: Moody’s Investors Service revised upwards its outlook on IndusInd Bank to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ while affirming its rating. The change in the outlook is driven by improvement in its funding and capital, and the marginal hit on asset quality during the pandemic, Moody’s said in a note.

6. Edelweiss Financial Services: PAG has invested Rs 2,366 crore in Edelweiss Wealth Management to acquire controlling stake in the company.

7. KEC International: The company has secured new orders of Rs 1,429 crore across its various businesses.

8. Madhav Infra Projects: The company has received a Letter of Intent for a solar project from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) for a contract value of Rs 87.27 crore.

9. Vaibhav Global: The company’s board approved splitting of the existing 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into 5 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up.

Varroc Engineering: The company approved the proposed fundraising by way of a qualified institutions placement of equity shares.

10.