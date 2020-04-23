Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 23

VIDEOS

Updated : April 23, 2020 08:01 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher tracking positive trend in Asian markets after an overnight rebound in oil prices that recouped some recent losses. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 55.50 points or 0.61 percent higher at 9,224.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. Here are today's top 10 buzzing stocks:

1. Yes Bank: The bank has sought shareholder’s nod for raising additional Rs 5,000 crore via issuance of equity shares or other convertible securities.

2. Vodafone Idea: Vodafone has said that it has accelerated a payment of $200 million to Vodafone Idea to provide the company with liquidity to manage its operations.

3. Piramal Enterprises: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed credit rating for the company's long term NCDs and commercial paper at AA/Stable and A1+, respectively.

4. Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Florida Retirement System has bought 51,09,188 shares (or 0.53 percent stake) of the company at Rs 141.29 per share.

5. KNR Constructions: The company’s special purpose vehicles (SPVs) have recommenced collection of user fee (toll) on all NHAI projects.

6. NBCC (India): NCLAT has declined to stay implementation of the NCLT order which made modifications in NBCC’s bid for Jaypee Infratech.

7. MCX India: The commodity exchange has completed settlement of April 20 crude contract. It said that April 22 pay-in and payout, including the settlement of April 20 Crude Oil contract, has been completed and a payout of Rs 242.32 crore has been made to clearing members of the MCXCCL.

8. Future Retail: S&P Global Ratings has lowered its preliminary long-term issuer rating on the company’s $500 million senior secured notes to CCC- from B-.

9. Star Cement: The company’s plant at Assam has partially become operational.

10.The company’s manufacturing unit at Hubli has resumed operations.