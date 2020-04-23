  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 23

Updated : April 23, 2020 08:01 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher tracking positive trend in Asian markets after an overnight rebound in oil prices that recouped some recent losses. At 7:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 55.50 points or 0.61 percent higher at 9,224.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. Here are today's top 10 buzzing stocks:

1. Yes Bank: The bank has sought shareholder’s nod for raising additional Rs 5,000 crore via issuance of equity shares or other convertible securities.

2. Vodafone Idea: Vodafone has said that it has accelerated a payment of $200 million to Vodafone Idea to provide the company with liquidity to manage its operations.

3. Piramal Enterprises: CARE Ratings has reaffirmed credit rating for the company's long term NCDs and commercial paper at AA/Stable and A1+, respectively.

4. Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Florida Retirement System has bought 51,09,188 shares (or 0.53 percent stake) of the company at Rs 141.29 per share.

5. KNR Constructions: The company’s special purpose vehicles (SPVs) have recommenced collection of user fee (toll) on all NHAI projects.

6. NBCC (India): NCLAT has declined to stay implementation of the NCLT order which made modifications in NBCC’s bid for Jaypee Infratech.

7. MCX India: The commodity exchange has completed settlement of April 20 crude contract. It said that April 22 pay-in and payout, including the settlement of April 20 Crude Oil contract, has been completed and a payout of Rs 242.32 crore has been made to clearing members of the MCXCCL.

8. Future Retail: S&P Global Ratings has lowered its preliminary long-term issuer rating on the company’s $500 million senior secured notes to CCC- from B-.

9. Star Cement: The company’s plant at Assam has partially become operational.

10. Kirloskar Electric: The company’s manufacturing unit at Hubli has resumed operations.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement