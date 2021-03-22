Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 22

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 22, 2021 08:02 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open flat Monday amid mixed global cues. At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 3.50 points or 0.02 percent lower at 14,743.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Bharti Airtel: The company to acquire 17.43 lakh shares, representing 7.48 percent of paid-up equity stake of Sandhya Hydro Power Project Balargha Pvt Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

2. Tata Motors: The company said that Marc Llistosella will not be joining as its CEO and Managing Director.

3. Vodafone Idea: The company admitted it has found an “inadvertent error” in the subscriber data for January 2021 reported to TRAI, and has now corrected and submitted revised information to the regulator.

4. Power Grid Corporation: The company will acquire 74 percent stake of Jaiprakash Power Ventures in Jaypee Powergrid for Rs 351.65 crore.

5. Adani Green Energy: The company will acquire 100 percent stake in an SPV holding 50 MW operating solar project of the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global.

6. JSW Energy: The company’s subsidiary JSW Future Energy received orders for a total wind capacity of 450 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

7. Future Retail: Future Group has approached the Delhi High Court challenging a single judge’s order upholding the Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator's (EA) order restraining Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its business, which was objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.

8. Bharat Dynamics: The company has signed a contract for the production and supply of Milan-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. The contract value is Rs 1,188.12 crore.

9. NTPC: The company’s Bongaigaon plant in Assam achieved the highest-ever generation of 18.2499 million units on March 18, 2021, with a 101.39 percent Plant Load Factor (PLF).

10.: The bid for the delisting offer opens on March 24 and will close on March 31. The floor price of the delisting offer is set at Rs 63.77 per share.