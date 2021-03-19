Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 19

VIDEOS

March 19, 2021

The Indian market is likely to open lower Friday following losses in Asian peers as a spike in bond yields spooked investor sentiment. At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 104.50 points or 0.72 percent lower at 14,491.00, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. IT Stocks: Accenture’s second-quarter revenue beat estimates. The company registered an 8 percent growth at $12 billion for the quarter ending February 2021. The company also increased its guidance for FY21 to 6.5-8.5 percent, driven by digital.

2. Easy Trip Planners: The company’s shares will be listed on the exchanges today.

3. GAIL India: The company has signed a concession agreement with Ranchi Municipal Corporation for setting up a compressed biogas plant in Ranchi.

4. Zensar Technologies: The company’s board has approved the merger of its four US-based 100 percent step-down subsidiaries into Zensar Technologies Inc., USA, a material wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

5. Hathway Cable & Datacom: The company has divested its entire 50 percent stake in joint venture Net 9 Online Hathway for a consideration of Rs 99 lakh.

6. Zuari Agro Chemicals: The NPK B Plant of the company has been shut down due to a delay in the arrival of raw materials.

7. Rattanlndia Infrastructure: The company has incorporated a wholly subsidiary Neotec Enterprises Ltd with the object of engaging in the new age businesses.

8. GOCL Corporation: The company’s board has approved fundraising up to Rs 250 crores by way of a private placement of Unsecured NCDs to be issued in one or more tranches.

9. Vaibhav Global: The company’s step-down subsidiary Shop TJC Ltd, UK, has acquired E-retailer Shop LC GmbH, Germany (100 percent subsidiary) to expand business in Germany.

10.: The company’s board has approved expansion and modernization projects of existing capacities with a capex of Rs 200 crore.