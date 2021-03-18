Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on March 18

VIDEOS

Updated : March 18, 2021 07:51 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Thursday tracking gains in global markets after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and projected a rapid jump in US economic growth this year. At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 168.50 points or 1.14 percent higher at 14,940.00, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Indian Oil Corporation: The company has formed a joint venture with Israel’s Phinergy to manufacture Aluminum-Air systems in India and recycle used Aluminum to strengthen India’s energy security.

2. Punjab National Bank: The bank has incorporated a subsidiary PNB Cards & Services to undertake the non-financial support services related to credit card business of the bank.

3. HPCL: Shuchi Anant Virya, that currently owns and operates EV charging hubs in Gurugram and Pune, has partnered with HPCL to set up a pan-India network of public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points at its retail outlets.

4. IRCTC: The company said there has been no major impact of terminations of mobile catering contracts in the financial year 2020-21.

5. Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for Rs 10,800 crore fleet mode tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for the 6x700 MW Turbine Island package projects.

6. SBI Cards and Payment Services: CA Rover Holdings divested 4.25 percent stake in SBI Cards and Payment Services for Rs 3,943 crore through an open market transaction.

7. HFCL: The company has bagged an order worth Rs 221.16 crore from Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.

8. Cyient: The company has closed its New Zealand branch office.

9. Union Bank of India: The state-run lender has partnered with retail brokerage house SMC Global Securities to offer online trading services to its customers.

10.: The company approved an investment of Rs 45 crore for the expansion of its Kassar plant.