Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 9

Updated : June 09, 2020 08:02 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Tuesday following upbeat Asian markets and improved investor risk-appetite after reopening of the economy from the lockdown. At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 51.20 points or 0.50 percent higher at 10,216.20, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. State Bank of India: The bank has reduced its Marginal Cost of funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 25 bps and base rate by 75 bps across all tenors with effect from June 10. The one year MCLR has now fallen to 7 percent. External benchmark linked lending rate (EBR) has been reduced to 6.65 percent from 7.05 percent with effect from July 1 and Repo Linked Lending rate (RLLR) reduced to 6.25 percent from 6.65 percent with effect from June 1.

2. Titan Company: The company’s standalone net profit in Q4FY20 rose to Rs 357 as against Rs 294.6 crore while revenue fell 5.2 percent to Rs 4,428.75 crore, YoY.

3. Larsen & Toubro: The company said that it has access to sufficient liquidity at present, having raised over Rs 9,000 crore of long-term debt in April 2020. While short term disruptions to the company's supply chain needs to be factored in, the company does not expect any drastic or permanent impact of the pandemic on the company's supply chain eco system.

4, Inox Leisure: The company reported loss of Rs 82.15 crore in Q4FY20 versus profit at Rs 48.08 crore while revenue at Rs 371.58 crore versus Rs 478.84 crore, YoY.

5. PVR: The company reported loss at Rs 75 crore in Q4FY20 versus profit at Rs 47 crore and revenue at Rs 662 crore versus Rs 846 crore, YoY.

6. Abbott India: The company reported 1.96 percent fall in Q4FY20 net profit to Rs 110.97 crore from Rs 113.19 crore while revenue stood at Rs 961.20 crore as against Rs 906.31 crore, YoY.

7. Chalet Hotels: The company reported profit of Rs 42.77 crore in Q4FY20 versus Rs 13.3 crore and revenue at Rs 227.35 crore versus Rs 269.86 crore, YoY.

8. PNB Housing Finance: The company will consider raising funds via external commercial borrowings and non-convertible debentures up to $750 million on June 13.

9. RITES: The company has received an order worth Rs 55 crore from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation for consultancy services.

10.The company has received an order of Rs 145.53 crore from State Water and Sanitation Mission in UP.