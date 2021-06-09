Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 9

VIDEOS

Updated : June 09, 2021 07:50:47 IST

The Indian market is likely to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 5 points gain.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. ICICI Bank: RBI has approved the re-appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as the Part-time Chairman of the Bank for a period of three years w.e.f. July 1, 2021.

2. Vedanta: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Vedanta Group subsidiary Twin Star Technologies’ resolution plan for Videocon Industries and 12 other companies of the Videocon Group.

3. Tata Motors: The company has incorporated a new subsidiary “TML CV Mobility Solutions Ltd” to provide end-to-end services of operating, repair, annual maintenance contracts (AMC) and fleet management services (FMS) for its product range, including electric vehicles.

4. Religare Enterprises: The company’s board approved to raise Rs 570 crore by preferential allotment of 5.41 crore equity shares at Rs 105.25 to existing shareholders like Burman family & Ares SSG Capital and selected new marquee investors.

5. PowerGrid Corporation of India: The company has fully commissioned India’s first Voltage Source Converter (VSC) based HVDC (high voltage direct current) electricity transmission system.

6. Bandhan Bank: Reserve Bank of India granted approval for the re-appointment of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank, for a period of three years, with effect from July 10, 2021.

7. Tata Power Company: The Competition Commission of India has approved the company’s proposed purchase of 51 per cent stake each in three power utilities in Odisha.

8. CSB Bank: The bank’s board has appointed Pralay Mondal as the Deputy Managing Director and Sunil Srivastav as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) of the bank.

9. Galaxy Surfactants: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose to Rs 78.68 crore from Rs 62.80 crore, while revenue jumped to Rs 783.52 crore from Rs 656.65 crore, YoY.

10.: The company received multiple orders of approximately 164 KMT valuing close to Rs 1,725 crore.