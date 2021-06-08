Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 8

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : June 08, 2021 08:02:11 IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Tuesday tracking mixed cues in global peers. The SGX Nifty was trading around 34.00 points higher at 15,813.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian indices.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Infosys: The company announced a collaboration with Archrock, the leading provider of natural gas compression services in the US, to integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for its field service technicians.

2. Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company and Indiabulls Commercial Credit entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with the Central Bank of India to offer secured retail loans and secured MSME loans respectively at competitive rates.

3. Jindal Steel & Power: The company’s production in Apr-May 21 increased by 31 percent to 13.71 lakh tonnes (April 6.81 lakh tonnes and May 6.90 lakh tonnes) from 10.44 lakh tonnes, YoY. Steel sales also increased by 7 percent YoY to 10.58 lakh tonnes (April 5.59 lakh tonnes and May 4.99 lakh tonnes).

4. Shriram Transport Finance Company: The company has launched QIP worth Rs 2,000 crore at a SEBI calculated floor price of Rs 1,433 per share.

5. Punjab National Bank: The RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on the bank for non-compliance with the directions on identification and reporting of frauds and inaccurate data reporting on CRILIC platform, for the years 2017-18 and 2018-19.

6. Bank of India: The RBI has imposed a Rs 4 crore penalty on the bank for non-compliance with rules relating to KYC and fraud reporting.

7. Union Bank of India: The bank’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 83 percent to Rs 1,329.77 crore from Rs 726.8 crore, while net interest income fell 18 percent to Rs 5,402.86 crore from Rs 6,589.9 crore, QoQ.

8. Surya Roshni: The company received an order of Rs 170.52 crore for coated line pipes for the gas grid pipeline project from Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL).

9. Fairchem Organics: The company reported higher profit at Rs 18.83 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 11.23 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 159.32 crore from Rs 89.3 crore, YoY.

10.: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped 90.6 percent to Rs 241 crore from Rs 127 crore, while net premium grew by 15.9 percent to Rs 7,291 crore from Rs 6,289 crore, YoY.