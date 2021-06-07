Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 7

VIDEOS

Updated : June 07, 2021 08:13:51 IST

The Indian market may start Monday trading session at a fresh record high as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Maruti Suzuki: The company’s total production in May 2021 jumped to 40,924 vehicles from 3,714 vehicles manufactured in May 2020.

2. Tata Steel: The company’s subsidiary Tata Steel Mining Ltd has been declared as the successful resolution applicant by the Committee of Creditors for the acquisition of Rohit Ferro-Tech Ltd.

3. InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo Q4FY21 net loss widened to Rs 1,147.2 crore from 870.8 crore, while revenue fell 25 percent YoY to Rs 6,222.9 crore. EBITDAR rose to Rs 648.3 crore from Rs 86.7 crore, while EBITDAR margin was at 10.4 percent versus 1.0 percent, YoY.

4. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company is recalling 2,980 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium tablets in the US due to quality issues.

5. Punjab National Bank: The bank’s Q4FY21 standalone profit rose 15.9 percent to Rs 586.33 crore from Rs 506.03 crore, while net interest income fell 16.5 percent to Rs 6,937.55 crore from Rs 8,312.98 crore, QoQ.

6. Bank of Baroda: The bank’s board has approved to set off the accumulated loss of over Rs 11,048 crore against the share premium account of the bank.

7. PowerGrid Corporation of India: The company acquired Fatehgarh Bhadla Transco (FBTL) and Sikar New Transmission Limited (SNTL), the project SPVs to establish transmission system strengthening for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis from the bid process coordinator - REC Power Distribution Company.

8. Welspun Corp: American Petroleum Institute, USA has granted a license to the company to manufacture SAWH pipes as per API Specification 5L and to apply API monogram on the pipes from the company’s Madhya Pradesh facility.

9. Reliance Infrastructure: The company approved raising upto Rs 550.56 crore by preferential allotment of upto 8.88 crore shares and/or warrants convertible into an equivalent number of shares to promoter group and VFSI Holdings Pte. Ltd, an affiliate of Värde Investment Partners, LP.

10.: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal will pronounce its final verdict in the DHFL insolvency case today. Among the 16 related matters listed for a final order in the DHFL case, the court will also be ruling on Piramal Group’s takeover plan for the company