Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 4

June 04, 2021

The Indian market may open on a cautious note on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Banks & NBFCs: The Reserve Bank of India will announce its monetary policy today and is expected to leave rates unchanged amid uncertainty about the economic fallout of the second COVID-19 wave.

2. Mahindra & Mahindra: Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Mahindra Telephonics Integrated Systems for procurement of 11 airport surveillance radars with monopulse secondary surveillance radar for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. The procurement, at a cost of Rs 323.47 crore, will be made under the ‘buy & make’ category.

3. Lupin: The company launched an authorised generic version of Brovana (arformoterol tartrate) Inhalation Solution 15 mcg/2 mL, unit-dose vials, of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, in the United States. The drug is used for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

4. IDBI Bank: The bank has secured a USD 239 million judgment in the commercial division of the High Court of London against a Cypriot subsidiary of India-based Essar Shipping Group.

5. Gujarat State Petronet: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose to Rs 577.5 crore from Rs 497.67 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 3,828.65 crore from Rs 3,207.41 crore, YoY.

6. ABB Power Products and Systems India: The company has resumed operations at its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru from May 28.

7. Som Distilleries & Breweries: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 3.7 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 4.97 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 191.62 crore from Rs 161.55 crore, YoY.

8. Quess Corp: The company’s net loss in Q4FY21 narrowed to Rs 58 crore from Rs 630 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue rose marginally to Rs 3,005 crore from Rs 2,995 crore, YoY.

9. Cupid: The company’s Q4FY21 profit fell to Rs 6.47 crore from Rs 10.43 crore, while revenue declined to Rs 41.69 crore from Rs 42.69 crore, YoY.

10.: Crisil has upgraded the company’s long term rating to CRISIL A/Stable from CRISIL A-/Stable, while short term rating has been upgraded to CRISIL A2+ from CRISIL A1.