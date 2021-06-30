Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 30

VIDEOS

Updated : June 30, 2021 07:38:57 IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Wednesday following a positive momentum in Asian peers.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Pharma stocks: Pharma majors including Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Torrent Pharmaceuticals will collaborate for the clinical trial of the investigational oral anti-viral drug Molnupiravir for the treatment of mild COVID-19 in an outpatient setting in India.

2. Reliance Industries: The company has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to join a new worldscale chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility at TA’ZIZ in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.

3. Cipla: The company said it is supporting Moderna with the regulatory approval and importation of vaccines to be donated to India. At this stage, there is no definitive agreement on commercial supplies.

4. Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company’s board has approved a proposal to raise over Rs 7,000 crore through various means. This includes USD 275 million (Rs 2,043.43 crore) by issuing equity shares or other instruments.

5. IndusInd Bank, McLeod Russel: IndusInd Bank has sold more than 70 lakh shares, which it acquired through the invocation of pledged shares, of tea manufacturing firm McLeod Russel.

6. Tata Coffee: ICRA has upgraded the long term rating to AA+/Stable from AA/Stable, and re-affirmed the short term rating at A1+.

7. IRCTC: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 23 percent to Rs 103.78 crore from Rs 135.14 crore, while revenue dropped to Rs 358.25 crore from Rs 595.70 crore. YoY.

8. Bharat Electronics: The Indian Navy inked a pact with the company to develop emerging technologies related to artificial intelligence, quantum computing and robotics.

9. AstraZeneca Pharma India: The company has filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court challenging a demand notice from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) alleging overcharging of Tagrisso 80 mg tablets by the company.

10. Ruchi Soya Industries: The company reported a net profit of Rs 314.33 crore in Q4FY21 against a net loss of Rs 41.24 crore, YoY. Total income rose to Rs 4,859.5 crore from Rs 3,209.02 crore, YoY.

: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)