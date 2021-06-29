Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 29

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : June 29, 2021 07:51:50 IST

The Indian market is likely to open flat Tuesday amid weakness in Asian peers.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. HDFC Life Insurance Company: Standard Life to sell a 3.46 percent stake in HDFC Life at a price band of Rs 658-Rs 678 per share.

2. Aditya Birla Capital: Sebi has kept the proposed initial share-sale of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC in “abeyance”.

3. RITES Ltd: Metro Express, Mauritius has awarded additional work of consultancy services (PMC) for extension of the mainline from Rose Hill to Reduit through Ebene for an additional fee of MUR 250 million (Rs 45 crore approximately).

4. NALCO: The company posted a standalone profit of Rs 935.64 crore against Rs 102.76 crore and revenue was up at Rs 2,821.48 crore against Rs 1,935.86 crore, YoY.

5. Thomas Cook (India): The company’s subsidiary DEI (Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging) has signed a multi-year memorandum with Shanghai Disney Resort.

6. Zee Media Corporation: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit declined 5.75 percent to Rs 10.50 crore from Rs 11.14 crore, while revenue rose 32.41 percent to Rs 182.93 crore from Rs 138.15 crore, YoY.

7. Future Lifestyle Fashions: The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 149 crore in Q4FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 148.65 crore, YoY. Revenue was down 42.4 percent to Rs 831.62 crore from Rs 1,442.96 crore, YoY.

8. Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank will seek shareholders’ approval next month to set off accumulated losses of over Rs 3,577 crore from its share premium account.

9. Godrej Consumer Products: ICRA upgraded its long-term rating to [ICRA] AAA (Stable) from [ICRA] AA+ (Stable) while reaffirming its short-term rating of [ICRA] A1+.

10. Ramco Systems: The company will provide its next-gen Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to Aden Ports Development Company (APDC) at their Aden Container Terminal (ACT).