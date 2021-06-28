Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 28

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : June 28, 2021 08:13:07 IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Thyrocare Technologies: Docon Technologies and API Holdings, the parent company of Pharmeasy to acquire a 66.1 percent equity stake in Thyrocare Technologies for Rs 4,546 crore. They also made an open offer for the acquisition of an additional 26 percent stake in Thyrocare at a price of Rs 1,300 per share for Rs 1,788.16 crore.

2. NTPC: The company has set a target to install 60 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity by 2032. It has become India’s first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE). It is also aiming at 10 percent reduction in net energy intensity.

3. IndusInd Bank, Mcleod Russel: IndusInd Bank has acquired over 70 lakh shares in tea company Mcleod Russel after invoking pledged shares of the company to recover its dues.

4. InterGlobe Aviation: The company’s shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement route.

5. Lupin: The company has launched Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets, used in the treatment of HIV-1 infection, in the American market.

6. Shree Renuka Sugars: The company’s board has approved expanding ethanol production capacity by 430-kilo litre per day to 1,400-kilo litre per day with an investment of Rs 450 crore.

7. Brigade Enterprises: The company raised Rs 500 crore from qualified institutional buyers at a price of Rs 268 per share.

8. JSW Energy: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit rose 16 percent to Rs 104.7 crore from Rs 89.9 crore, while revenue fell 12.5 percent to Rs 1,569.6 crore from Rs 1,793.4 crore, YoY.

9. Zuari Agro Chemicals: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of the company’s Goa plant by Paradeep Phosphates.

10.: The company has been awarded the railway electrification work of Rs 659 crore, to be executed on EPC mode, from North Frontier Railways (NFR), Ministry of Railways.