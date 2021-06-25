Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 25

VIDEOS

June 25, 2021

The Indian market is likely to open flat on Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. ONGC: The company’s Q4FY21 standalone net profit jumped to Rs 6,733.97 crore from Rs 1,258.12 crore, while revenue rose 24.4 percent to Rs 21,188.91 crore from Rs 17,023.8 crore, QoQ. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 1.85 per equity share.

2. Ashok Leyland: The company reported a net profit of Rs 241.17 in Q4FY21 as against a loss of Rs 57.32 crore, YoY. Revenue rose 82 percent to Rs 7,000.49 crore from Rs 3,838.46 crore, YoY.

3. State Bank of India: The bank has launched the Aarogyam healthcare business loan to provide enhanced support to the healthcare sector amid the pandemic.

4. LIC Housing Finance: Promoter Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will infuse equity capital worth Rs 2,334.70 crore by picking up an additional 4.93 stake in the company. LIC HFL will issue shares at Rs 514.25 apiece to the promoter on a preferential basis.

5. Yes Bank: The bank has acquired 47.83 lakh equity shares, constituting 18.10 percent of the paid-up share capital of Business India Publications Ltd through the invocation of pledge, upon extinguishment of loan.

6. Aarti Industries: The company has set the floor price for QIP at Rs 899.77 per share.

7. Bank of Maharashtra: The bank has received shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore equity capital through various modes, including rights issue and preference issue.

8. Union Bank of India: The bank has raised Rs 850 crore by issuing Basel-III-compliant bonds on a private placement basis.

9. Indian Bank: The bank raised Rs 1,650 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) and set the issue price for QIP at Rs 142.15 per share.

10.: Subsidiary Crystal Ceramics Industries has completed 12,000 SQMTS/days (square meters per day) of glazed vitrified tiles brownfield capacity expansion at its Meshana Plant. This capacity addition will increase the total capacity of Crystal Ceramics to 36,000 SQMTS/day.