Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 24

Updated : June 24, 2021 07:54:45 IST

The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note Thursday amid a mixed trend in Asian peers.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Tata Motors: The company’s Managing Director and CEO Guenter Butschek will step down from his role from June 30, 2021, but will continue to serve as a consultant to the company till the end of FY22.

2. Piramal Enterprises: The company’s board on June 28 will consider issuing NCDs up to Rs 1,000 crore.

3. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The company’s board approved the transfer of pharmacy distribution business, including online technology platform Apollo 24/7 on a slump sale basis and its shareholding in Apollo Medicals Pvt Ltd to its newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary Apollo HealthCo Ltd, for a proposed consideration of Rs 1,210 crore. The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit fell to Rs 169.89 crore from Rs 209.60 crore, YoY.

4. Allcargo Logistics: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit fell to Rs 5.91 crore from Rs 54.06 crore, while revenue jumped to Rs 3,349.31 crore from Rs 1,870.96 crore, YoY.

5. Godawari Power and Ispat: Government of India, Ministry of Environment & Forests & Climate Change, Impact Assessment Division has accorded its environment clearance for enhancement of iron ore production capacity from 1.405 MTPA to 2.35 MTPA in Ari Dongri Iron Ore Mines at Chhattisgarh, and for setting up of beneficiation plant of 0.6 MTPA capacity.

6. Sharda Motor Industries: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit jumped to Rs 25.91 crore from Rs 6.19 crore, revenue rose to Rs 604.16 crore from Rs 237.07 crore, YoY. The company approved the joint venture between Sharda Motor Industries, and Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions.

7. Schneider Electric Infrastructure: The company reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 11.25 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 25.74 crore, YoY, mainly on the back of higher revenues. Total income rose to Rs 258.22 crore from Rs 231.50 crore, YoY.

8. Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company has raised Rs 337.5 crore through the issuance of market-linked debentures.

9. Orchid Pharma: Promoter Dhanuka Laboratories proposed to sell 32,80,115 equity shares, representing 8.04 percent of total paid-up equity via offer for sale, on June 24 and June 25.

10.: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 8.43 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 37.11 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue fell to Rs 65.42 crore from Rs 75.41 crore, YoY.