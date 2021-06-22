Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 22

VIDEOS

Updated : June 22, 2021 08:28:16 IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Tuesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 87.50 points or 0.56 percent higher at the 15,816.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Bharti Airtel: The company has announced a strategic partnership with Tata Group for implementing 5G networks solutions for India.

2. State Bank of India: The Central Board of the bank accorded approval for raising fresh Additional Tier 1 (AT 1 ) capital up to an amount of Rs 14,000 crore subject to Government of India concurrence.

3. PNB Housing Finance: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has allowed the company to hold its EGM (Extraordinary General Meeting) scheduled today which would vote on the company’s Rs 4,000 crore deal with a consortium led by private equity giant Carlyle. However, the tribunal restrained it to declare the results of the voting till further orders are passed by it.

4. United Breweries: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Heineken International BV’s proposed acquisition of an additional equity stake in the company.

5. Dish TV India: The company’s board approved raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crore through a rights issue, at a price of Rs 10.

6. Oil India: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit fell 27.1 percent to Rs 1,142.4 crore from Rs 1,567.8 crore, while revenue rose 2.8 percent to Rs 6,505 crore from Rs 6,330 crore, QoQ.

7. Indian Bank: The bank has launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares to raise around Rs 4,000 crore, setting the floor price at Rs 142.15 per share.

8. Adani Transmission: The company will seek shareholders nod to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore in one or more tranches through the issuance of equity shares, securities, debentures etc in its annual general meeting on July 13.

9. KPIT Technologies: The company will acquire a 60 percent stake in PathPartner Technology for Rs 89 crore. The balance stake is proposed to be acquired over a period of 2 years against defined growth targets. The total consideration for a 100 percent stake will not exceed Rs 191 crore, the company said.

10.: The company approved Rs 76.6 crore incoming investment from Baring Private Equity India, Ananta Capital and others.