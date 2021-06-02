Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 2

VIDEOS

Updated : June 02, 2021 07:45:30 IST

The Indian market is likely to open flat Wednesday. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. ITC: The company’s Q4FY21 standalone net profit fell 1.3 percent to Rs 3,748.4 crore from Rs 3,797 crore, revenue jumped 22.6 percent to Rs 13,294.66 crore from Rs 10,842.28 crore, YoY.

2. Infosys: Sebi has barred eight entities, including two employees of Infosys, from the securities market for indulging in insider trading activities in the shares of the IT major. Infosys said it will initiate an internal investigation into the insider trading matter.

3. Hero MotoCorp: The company sold 1,83,044 units of two-wheelers in May 2021, against 1,12,682 units sold in May 2020.

4. Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sold 27,294 motorcycles in May 2021, against 19,113 motorcycles sold in May 2020.

5. Route Mobile: The company has partnered with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) – du, to launch its Global A2P Messaging Hub as a new service in the region.

6. Gujarat Gas: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose to Rs 350.86 crore from Rs 250.46 crore, while revenue jumped to Rs 3,489.31 crore from Rs 2,722.17 crore, YoY. The company approved the acquisition of city gas distribution business for Amritsar and Bhatinda Geographical Area as a going concern, on a slump sale basis, from Gujarat State Petronet (GSP) for Rs 163.31 crore.

7. Delta Corp: The casinos operated by the company and its subsidiaries in Goa will remain closed till June 07 due to the extension of restrictions in the state. The company said it is unable to estimate the quantum of potential losses on account of this temporary closure and the pandemic at this time.

8. Welspun Corp: The company said owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lock-down conditions, the work relating to regulatory approvals for the sale of PCMD Division got delayed beyond May 31, 2021, and it will receive the balance consideration on obtaining aforesaid regulatory approvals and payment milestones.

9. Union Bank of India: The bank has nominated A K Vinod as its chief compliance officer.

10.: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 13.83 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 0.2 crore in Q4FY20, while revenue jumped to Rs 71.77 crore from Rs 35.44 crore YoY.