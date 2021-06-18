Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 18

VIDEOS

June 18, 2021

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. PowerGrid Corporation of India: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit rose 6 percent to Rs 3,526.23 crore from Rs 3,313.47 crore, revenue increased to Rs 10,816.33 crore from Rs 10,507.65 crore, YoY. The company’s board of directors recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1.

2. Nazara Technologies: The company will buy a 69.82 percent stake in Publishme, a full-service games marketing and publishing agency, for Rs 20 crore.

3. Natco Pharma: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell 43.1 percent to Rs 53 crore from Rs 93.2 crore, while revenue declined 27.2 percent to Rs 331.3 crore from Rs 454.8 crore, YoY.

4. Coal India: The company is debating on hiking coal price for the regulated sector and may take a call soon, PTI reported quoting a senior official.

5. Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The bank reported standalone profit at Rs 315.75 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 294.1 crore in Q4FY20. Net interest income fell to Rs 917.42 crore from Rs 987.24 crore, YoY.

6. Tube Investments of India: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 160.4 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 59.76 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,732.82 crore from Rs 1,031.01 crore YoY. The company approved fresh long-term borrowing of Rs 200 crore for FY22 by way of issue of privately placed secured non-convertible debentures, in one or more tranches.

7. Khadim India: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 11.52 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 19.87 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 269.95 crore from Rs 158.2 crore, YoY.

8. Novartis India: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 43 percent to Rs 9.7 crore from Rs 6.78 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 99.29 crore from Rs 93.7 crore, YoY.

9. HealthCare Global Enterprises: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped to Rs 113.76 crore from Rs 50.44 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 297.04 crore from Rs 269.5 crore, YoY.

10.: CRISIL has reaffirmed long term rating for various credit facilities of the company at 'A-' and upgraded outlook to Positive from Stable.