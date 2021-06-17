Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 17

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : June 17, 2021 07:52:05 IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower Thursday following losses in global peers.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Wipro: The company signed a partnership with Exaware, to develop advanced engineering solutions that foster innovation in the networking industry, streamline 5G technology upgrades, and open the door to future 6G compatibility.

2. State Bank of India: The bank’s central board will meet on June 21 to consider raising Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) capital via the public offer or private placement during FY22.

3. Tata Motors: The company is considering a further extension of up to a year for MD Guenter Butschek.

4. Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank has declared the NPA account of M/s Lanco Infratech Limited with outstanding dues of Rs 215.17 crore as fraud. The account has been fully provided for as per existing RBI norms.

5. Allcargo Logistics: The company’s board will consider raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via debt on June 23.

6. Federal Bank: The bank’s board approved issuing equity shares to World Bank arm International Finance Corporation and associates for over Rs 916.25 crore.

7. ISGEC Heavy Engineering: The company received an order for the fabrication of above ground piping spools from Tata Projects, India, for one of the projects of national importance.

8. Shriram Transport Finance Company: The company will buy back bonds issued by it in January 2019 for a limit of up to Rs 450 crore.

9. Welspun Enterprises: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit fell 54 percent to Rs 40.94 crore from Rs 89.08 crore, while total income rose to Rs 600.97 crore from Rs 515.70 crore, YoY.

10.: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose to Rs 429 crore from Rs 378 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 2,890 crore from Rs 2,621 crore YoY. The company approved a proposal for a sub-division of the existing 1 equity share of the nominal value of Rs 10 each to be sub-divided into 10 equity shares of the nominal value of Re 1 each.