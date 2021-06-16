Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 16

VIDEOS

Updated : June 16, 2021 07:55:55 IST

The Indian market may open flat Wednesday amid mixed global cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Wipro: The company collaborated with Aachen-headquartered FEV to open Innovation Lab for developing Software Defined Vehicles. The company expanded its partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. to support digital commerce.

2. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company has been asked to pay $46.25 million (around Rs 339 crore) to Hatchtech Pty Ltd as part of an asset purchase agreement between the two parties in 2015. The company has received an arbitration award from the US-based International Center for Dispute Resolution whereby a subsidiary has been asked to pay an amount of $46.25 million towards milestones, interest and fees to Australia-based Hatchtech.

3. ICICI Bank: The bank has raised over Rs 2,827 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

4. Jubilant Pharmova: The company’s subsidiary has inked a pact with US-based Ocugen Inc to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for the US and Canadian markets.

5. TVS Motor Company: The company has reduced the price of the iQube Electric scooter by Rs 11,250 in line with the revision in subsidy under the FAME II Scheme.

6. PNB Housing Finance: National Housing Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 80,000 on the company for not complying with loan disbursement norms in 2015.

7. LIC Housing Finance: The company’s Q4FY21 standalone profit fell 5 percent to Rs 398.92 crore from Rs 421.43 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 4,967.69 crore from Rs 4,920.17 crore, YoY.

8. Lupin: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired a 2.019 percent stake in Lupin via open market transaction, raising the stake to 6.629 percent from 4.61 percent.

9. KEC International: The company has secured new orders of Rs 937 crore across its various businesses.

10.: The company has won three contracts worth Rs 384.7 crore from Sheth Developers, Raymond Realty and a few others.