Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 15

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : June 15, 2021 07:43:26 IST

The Indian market may open on a flat note Tuesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Adani group stocks: The accounts of three foreign funds that are stakeholders of Adani group companies are not frozen, a top official of the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) informed the port-to-energy conglomerate. “The status of demat accounts mentioned in your trail email are held in ‘active’ status in NSDL system,” Rakesh Mehta, vice-president, NSDL told Adani official.

2. Coal India: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit fell 0.8 percent to Rs 4,588.96 crore from Rs 4,625.7 crore, while revenue declined 3.1 percent to Rs 26,700.14 crore from Rs 27,568.23 crore, YoY.

3. Strides Pharma Science: The company’s Singapore-based subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd has entered into an exclusive partnership with US-based Ennaid Therapeutics to produce an oral medication to treat patients with mild and asymptomatic COVID-19.

4. SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds.

5. NHPC: NHPC signed an MoU with Bihar State Hydro-Electric Power Corporation (BSHPCL) for the execution of Dagmara HE Project (130.1 MW) in Bihar on an ownership basis.

6. Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company’ Ammonia and Urea Plants at Zuarinagar, Goa have resumed production on June 13, 2021.

7. JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 100.81 crore from Rs 50.07 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 528 crore from Rs 444 crore, YoY.

8. Jaiprakash Power Ventures: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 215.32 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 70.91 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 956.87 crore from Rs 698.47 crore, YoY.

9. Satin Creditcare Network: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit jumped to Rs 42.76 crore from Rs 12.48 crore, while revenue fell to Rs 372.58 crore from Rs 375 crore, YoY.

10.: The company reported a lower profit at Rs 27.83 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 34.93 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 553.36 crore from Rs 556.72 crore, YoY.