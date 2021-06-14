Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 14

VIDEOS

Updated : June 14, 2021 07:55:49 IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower Monday amid mixed global cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. BHEL: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 1,034.8 crore from Rs 1,532.67 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 7,170.5 crore from Rs 5,022.94 crore, YoY.

2. Adani Enterprises: The company has entered into the cement business and incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary named Adani Cement.

3. PNB Housing Finance: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will probe the share sale worth Rs 4,000 crore carried out by PNB Housing Finance to a group of investors and led by a private equity firm Carlyle Group, moneycontrol reported.

4. Lupin: The company has received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Somerset facility in the US.

5. NTPC: The company has floated a global expression of interest (EoI) for setting up a hydrogen fuel-based power backup system and a standalone fuel-cell based microgrid system.

6. Reliance Power: The company has approved the preferential issue of shares and warrants to Reliance Infrastructure at Rs 10 per share.

7. Ruchi Soya Industries: The company has filed the draft document with SEBI to launch a follow-on public offer (FPO) for raising up to Rs 4,300 crore. The promoters have to dilute a minimum 9 per cent stake in this round of the FPO.

8. DLF: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 480.94 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 1,857.76 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 1,712.57 crore from Rs 1,694.2 crore, YoY.

9. CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The company has approved a capital expenditure programme of Rs 135 crore to be implemented in the current financial year. The capex will be spent in balancing, debottlenecking and modernising facilities at the plants to improve production and productivity.

10.: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit rose 80 percent to Rs 449.88 crore from Rs 250 crore, revenue increased 6.4 percent to Rs 782 crore from Rs 735.16 crore YoY.