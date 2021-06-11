Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 11

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : June 11, 2021 08:31:54 IST

Indian indices are likely to open marginally higher on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers after US' S&P500 ended at a record high.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Bank of Baroda: The lender has slashed the benchmark one-year marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 percent. The revision in MCLR will be effective from June 12, 2021. The MCLR for one-year tenor stands revised to 7.35 percent.

2. Yes Bank: The company’s board considered and approved seeking shareholders’ approval for borrowing funds in Indian/foreign currency up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

3. NHPC: The company will raise debt up to Rs 4,300 crore through issuance of corporate bonds and /or raising of term loans/ECB.

4. PowerGrid Corporation of India: The company’s board will consider a proposal to issue bonus shares to its shareholders in a meeting scheduled on June 17.

5. Puravankara: The company completed the transaction of sale of shares of its 100 percent subsidiary- Vagishwari Land Developers and received a sum of Rs 150 crore from GBTC II (Asset A) PTE. Ltd. and Godrej Projects Development Ltd.

6. Bank of India: The bank has declared three Non Performing Accounts with the outstanding balance of Rs 143.74 crore as fraud and reported to RBI.

7. GOCL Corporation: The company along with IDL Explosives bagged orders worth an aggregate amount of Rs 286.63 crore to supply Raydets, Electronic and other Detonators and Cartridge Explosives over a period of two years.

8. National Fertilizers: The company’s net loss in Q4FY21 narrowed to Rs 9.53 crore from Rs 248.65 crore, while revenue declined to Rs 2,961.17 crore from Rs 3,014.43 crore, YoY.

9. GE T&D India: The company posted a net profit of Rs 16.11 crore in Q4FY21 as against a loss of Rs 187.13 crore, YoY. Total income rose to Rs 934.23 crore from Rs 698.47 crore, YoY.

10.: The company posted Q4FY21 profit at Rs 0.99 crore against Rs 2 crore in Q4FY20.