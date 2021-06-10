Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 10

VIDEOS

Updated : June 10, 2021 08:12:15 IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Thursday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Reliance Industries: The company has received 99 percent of the First Call towards partly paid shares. The 41.78 crore shares of Rs 5 paid-up will be available for trading today.

2. Wipro: The company's subsidiary Wipro IT Services LLC has approved the proposal for the issuance of US dollar-denominated notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $750 million.

3. Bata India: The company’s net profit in Q4FY21 fell 23.2 percent to Rs 29.5 crore from Rs 38.4 crore, while revenue declined 4.9 percent to Rs 589.9 crore from Rs 620.6 crore, YoY.

4. Tata Motors: The company plans to offer Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating Rs 500 crore and in this regard is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Board on June 14, 2021.

5. Affle (India): The company has approved 100 percent acquisition of Jampp, a leading programmatic mobile marketing company, for $41.3 million.

6. TCI Express: The company’s new sorting centre at Pune has become operational after receiving relevant regulatory approvals.

7. Hinduja Global Solutions: Subsidiary Hinduja Global Solutions UK announced plans to create 565 new jobs in Northern Ireland.

8. LT Foods: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary LT Foundation.

9. Amtek Auto: The company’s net loss in Q4FY21 widened to Rs 145.77 crore from Rs 78.42 crore in Q4FY20.

10. MMTC: The company’s board has approved the debt restructuring scheme which envisages settlement of dues out of the disinvestment proceeds of the Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd.

