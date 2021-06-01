Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on June 1

VIDEOS

Updated : June 01, 2021 07:49:36 IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Tuesday amid a mixed trend in Asian peers. At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 62.00 points or 0.40 percent higher at 15,642.00, indicating a positive start for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Defence stocks: The government approved restrictions on the import of an additional 108 military weapons and systems such as next-generation corvettes, airborne early warning systems, tank engines and radars under a staggered timeline of four-and-half years.

2. Auto Stocks: The automobile companies will release their sales numbers for the month of May today.

3. IndiGo: The company announced compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for senior employees for up to four days per month till September as passenger traffic has reduced due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Punjab National Bank: The bank has reduced its benchmark one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 0.05 percent to 7.30 percent.

5. Cipla: The company said it is in the process of seeking clarity and guidance from the government for exploring the possible roadmap for vaccine importation to India and no definitive terms have been finalised at this stage.

6. Magma Fincorp: The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated net loss widened to Rs 647.72 crore from Rs 355.08 crore, YoY, on accelerated write-offs and provisions. Adar Poonawalla has been appointed as the Chairman of the company.

7. Honeywell Automation India: The company’s Q4FY21 net profit fell to Rs 104.02 crore from Rs 111.14 crore, while revenue declined to Rs 672.7 crore from Rs 704.26 crore, YoY.

8. Canara Bank: The bank has appointed S K Majumdar as its chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

9. IRB InvIT: The trust reported a 4.71 percent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 180.84 crore for FY21 as against Rs 172.69 crore for FY20.

10.: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 68.05 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 11.99 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 837.76 crore from Rs 742.95 crore, YoY.