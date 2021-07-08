Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 8

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : July 08, 2021 07:38:57 IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower Thursday amid mixed global cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Tata Consultancy Services: The company will announce its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 today. It is expected to post a dollar revenue growth of 3.6 percent and constant currency revenue growth of 3.3 percent during Q1FY22.

2. PNB Housing Finance: Promoter Punjab National Bank has asked the company to consider restructuring the proposed Rs 4,000 crore capital infusion deal led by the US-based Carlyle group.

3. Bajaj Healthcare: The company has received a licence from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market “2-Deoxy-D-Glucose” (2-DG) as approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

4. Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company has received government approval to sell its Digital Publishing Business Division to Rapidcube Technologies.

5. Hindustan Oil Exploration: HDFC sold a 2.46 percent equity stake in the company for Rs 37.2 crore, reducing shareholding to 8.75 percent from 11.21 percent earlier.

6. REC Ltd: The company has raised $400 million (around Rs 2,986 crore) by issuing bonds to finance the power sector. The bonds have been issued under the company’s $7 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme.

7. Piramal Enterprises: The company’s board on July 12 will consider and approve the issue of Non-Convertible Debentures worth Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.

8. KPR Mill: The company’s board will consider a stock split on July 27.

9. Railtel Corporation of India: The company has received a work order worth Rs 23.43 crore from Sagar Cable Network towards providing of Multicast drop and carry with 1.5G capacity at 66 locations for a period of 5 years.

10.: The company has acquired 13.19 percent shares of Forte Furniture Products India from the Indian Furniture Products (IFPL), a subsidiary of the company.