Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 6

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : July 06, 2021 07:57:23 IST

The Indian market is likely to open marginally lower Tuesday as the trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with around 20 points loss.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Maruti Suzuki India: The company produced 165,576 units in June 2021 as against 50,742 units of production in June 2020. Production in June 2020 was far from normal owing to Covid-19 related lockdowns and disruptions.

2. Tata Motors: The company plans to increase the prices of its passenger vehicle range due to an increase in input costs.

3. NMDC: The government proposed to sell a 4 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS) on July 6-7. The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 165 per equity share.

4. Tech Mahindra: The company has partnered with StaTwig, a digital supply chain solution provider, to implement vaccine traceability platform ‘VaccineLedger’ globally.

5. Aviation Stocks: The government has increased the seating capacity of domestic airlines to 65 percent from the current 50 percent.

6. BSE, MCX, CDSL: Stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions, as well as their top officials, are liable to face penalties for lapses in handling and rectifying technical glitches, with Sebi putting in place a stricter compliance system driven by “financial disincentives”.

7. AU Small Finance Bank: The bank’s total deposits in Q1FY22 were at Rs 37,014 crore, up 38 percent YoY and 3 percent QoQ. CASA ratio was at 26 percent versus 23 percent QoQ and versus 14 percent YoY. Disbursements were at Rs 1,896 crore, up 60.5 percent YoY and down 74.45 percent QoQ. Loan AUM was at Rs 36,635 crore, up 21.97 percent YoY and down 2.9 percent QoQ.

8. IDFC First Bank: The bank’s customer deposits in Q1FY22 rose 35.53 percent YoY to Rs 84,583 crore. CASA Ratio was at 51.04 percent versus 33.74 percent YoY and versus 51.75 percent QoQ.

9. Force Motors: The company announced production of 1,757 units of commercial vehicles, utility vehicles and tractors in June 2021, and sales of 1,925 units in June 2021.

10.: The company’s shareholders have approved a proposal for raising Rs 570 crore via preferential issue of shares to a clutch of investors, including existing shareholders, to fund its business plans.