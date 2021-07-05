Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 5

VIDEOS

Updated : July 05, 2021 07:47:23 IST

The Indian equity market may open higher Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India amid mixed global cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. India Pesticides: The company will list its equity shares on the exchanges today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 296 per share.

2. HDFC Ltd: The corporation earned Rs 263 crore as profit on the sale of investments during the first quarter of the current financial year. During the June 2021 quarter, the mortgage lender sold its entire stake in associate company Good Host Spaces for Rs 54 crore and sold a part stake in insurance arm HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company for Rs 209 crore.

3. Tata Steel: India Crude steel production in Q1FY22 fell 2.7 percent QoQ to 4.62 million tonnes, while sales volume declined by 11.13 percent QoQ to 4.15 million tonnes.

4. ONGC: The company will procure equipment and services worth over Rs 30,000 crore to support its oil and gas exploration and production operations, which will provide local entities business and support ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

5. Avenue Supermarts: The company’s Q1FY22 standalone revenue rose to Rs 5,031.75 crore from Rs 3,833.23 crore, YoY. The total number of stores as of June 30, 2021, stood at 238.

6. Panacea Biotec: The company has received a manufacturing license from DCGI for Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 pursuant to its collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

7. Info Edge (India): The company has reduced the size of its offer for sale (OFS) in Zomato IPO by 50 percent to Rs 375 crore.

8. Cadila Healthcare: Subsidiary Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc is recalling over 21,000 bottles of metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets.

9. Federal Bank: The bank’s total deposits in Q1FY22 fell 1.88 percent QoQ to Rs 1,69,393 crore, while gross advances decreased 1.56 percent QoQ to 1,32,770 crore.

10.: The company has received the Letter of Acceptance for the work of about Rs 257.60 crore from Madurai City Municipal Corporation.