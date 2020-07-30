Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 30

VIDEOS



July 30, 2020

The Indian market is likely to open flat Thursday amid gains in Asian peers after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged near zero. Meanwhile, the government issued its latest 'Unlock 3' guidelines aimed at continuing some restrictions on people movement while easing curbs on others. At 7:55 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 6.50 points or 0.06 percent highe at 11.231.50, indicating a mildly positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Bharti Airtel: The company’s net loss in Q1FY21 widened to Rs 15,933.1 crore from Rs 5,237 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue rose 0.9 percent to Rs 23,939 crore from Rs 23,722.7 crore, QoQ. ARPU increased 2 percent QoQ to Rs 157. The company has made a provision of Rs 10,744 crore for AGR dues.

2. TVS Motor Company: The company reported a net loss of Rs 139.1 crore in Q1FY21 versus a profit of Rs 142.3 crore in Q1FY20. Revenue plunged 67.96 percent to Rs 1,431.7 crore from Rs 4,468.6 crore, YoY.

3. InterGlobe Aviation: The company posted a net loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore in Q1FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 1,203.1 crore, YoY. Revenue fell 91.9 percent to Rs 766.7 crore from Rs 9,420.1 crore. EBITDAR loss was at Rs 1,421.2 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 2,778.5 crore, YoY.

4. Tech Mahindra: The company has announced a partnership with Hinduja Group's CyQureX to jointly offer cybersecurity solutions. Under the partnership, Tech Mahindra will provide consulting, planning, designing, integration, orchestration and automation of services and CyQureX will prioritize capabilities in the cybersecurity domain.

5. Yes Bank: The bank has taken possession of Reliance Infrastructure’s Mumbai properties after it failed to repay dues. Its has possessed ADAG headquarters 'Reliance Centre' property measuring 21,432 sq ft in Santacruz East, Mumbai and 2 floors of Reliance Infra’s property at Nagin Mahal, Mumbai. The bank had issued demand notice to Reliance Infra for repayment of Rs 2,892.44 crore dues within 60 days on May 5, 2020.

6. BPCL: The government has decided to extend the last date for submission of EOI for BPCL strategic disinvestment to September 30,, 2020.

7. CEAT: The company reported net loss of Rs 34.8 crore in Q1FY21 as against net profit of Rs 82.6 crore, YoY. Revenue fell 36.6 percent to Rs 1,120 crore from Rs 1,752 crore, YoY.

8. Bharat Forge: The company’s board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 500 crore by issuing securities on a private placement basis.

9. NTPC: The company achieved its highest-ever daily gross generation of 977.07 million units (MU) on July 28, 2020. This includes power generated from NTPC's subsidiaries and JV companies

10.The company reported 22 percent rise in Q1FY21 net profit at Rs 36 crore as against Rs 29.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 23.3 percent to Rs 264.1 crore from Rs 344.2 crore, YoY.