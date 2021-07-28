Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 28

VIDEOS

Updated : July 28, 2021 08:07:57 IST

The Indian market is likely to open on a subdued note Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India amid weak global cues. The Nifty futures were trading flat at around 15,750 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. IndusInd Bank: The bank’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped to Rs 974.95 crore from Rs 460.64 crore, net interest income rose 7.7 percent to Rs 3,563.71 crore from Rs 3,309.19 crore, YoY.

2. InterGlobe Aviation: The company posted a net loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 3,006.9 crore from Rs 766.73 crore, YoY.

3. Larsen & Toubro: The company’s board has approved the amalgamation of its wholly-owned arm L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd with the parent firm.

4. Torrent Pharma: The company’s net profit in Q1FY22 rose 2.8 percent to Rs 330 crore from Rs 321 crore, while revenue increased 3.8 percent to Rs 2,134 crore from Rs 2,056 crore, YoY.

5. Cyient: The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in WorkForce Delta (WFD), a global consultancy company,

6. Dalmia Bharat: The company reported a 45.02 percent YoY rise in Q1FY22 consolidated net profit at Rs 277 crore, helped by sales volume growth and a lower base. Revenue from operations was up 36.19 percent to Rs 2,589 crore from Rs 1,901 crore, YoY.

7. Granules India: The company reported an 8 percent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 120 crore for Q1FY21. Consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 850 crore from Rs 736 crore, YoY.

8. Pidilite Industries: The company’s subsidiary Madhumala Ventures will make a further investment of Rs 14.96 crore in Aapkapainter Solutions Pvt Ltd to increase its stake to 47 percent from 28.89 percent.

9. Karnataka Bank: The bank’s Q1FY22 profit fell to Rs 106.08 crore from Rs 196.38 crore, while net interest income rose to Rs 574.79 crore from Rs 535.12 crore, YoY.

10.: The company reported a sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 265.82 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 31.83 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue during the quarter increased to Rs 1,514.4 crore from Rs 1,286.95 crore, YoY.