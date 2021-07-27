Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 27

VIDEOS

Updated : July 27, 2021 07:37:03 IST

The Indian equity market may open higher Tuesday following gains in Asian peers amid positive global cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Tata Motors: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 4,450.92 crore from Rs 8,437.99 crore, while revenue more than doubled to Rs 66,406.45 crore from Rs 31,983.06 crore, YoY.

2. Larsen & Toubro: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped to Rs 1,174.4 crore from Rs 303 crore and revenue rose by 38 percent to Rs 29,334.7 crore from Rs 21,260 crore, YoY. The consolidated order book was at Rs 3.24 lakh crore as of June 30, 2021. Consolidated order wins at Rs 26,560 crore were up 13 percent, YoY.

3. Axis Bank: The bank’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 89.4 percent to Rs 2,160.1 crore from Rs 1,112.2 crore, while net interest income increased by 11.1 percent to Rs 7,760.3 crore from Rs 6,985.3 crore, YoY.

4. Vedanta: The company announced the expansion of smelter at its BALCO plant at a cost of Rs 6,611 crore and set up a new carbon facility at the cost of Rs 635 crore in Jharsuguda. The company reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 4,224 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 1,033 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 28,412 crore from Rs 15,973 crore YoY.

5. Biocon: The company’s subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received an exclusive license to manufacture and commercialize monoclonal antibody, used in the treatment of COVID-19, in India and select other countries.

6. Equitas Holdings, Equitas Small Finance Bank: The board of directors and shareholders of Equitas Holdings and Equitas Small Finance Bank approved the amalgamation scheme of the two companies.

7. Zensar Technologies: The company posted a 38.9 percent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 101 crore in Q1FY22. Operating revenue fell 1.2 percent to Rs 936.8 crore from Rs 948.5 crore, YoY. In dollar terms, net profit grew 43.4 percent to $13.8 million, while operating revenue was up 1.6 percent YoY to $127.2 million.

8. Vinati Organics: The company has temporarily shut operations at its manufacturing unit in Unit Mahad, Maharashtra due to heavy rains.

9. DLF: The company reported Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 337.2 crore as against a loss of Rs 71.5 crore, YoY. Revenue rose to Rs 1,139.5 crore from Rs 548.6 crore, YoY.

10.: The company announced a Rs 2,150 crore investment plan to double the capacity of its Jajpur unit to 2.10 MTPA, to cater to the future growth in domestic as well as international markets.