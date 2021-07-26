Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 26

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : July 26, 2021 07:35:57 IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India amid mixed global cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Reliance Industries: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 12,273 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 13,227 crore in Q4FY21, revenue at Rs 1,44,372 crore against Rs 1,54,896 crore, QoQ.

2. ICICI Bank: The bank’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 77.6 percent to Rs 4,616 crore from Rs 2,599.2 crore, net interest income increased 17.8 percent to Rs 10,935.7 crore from Rs 9,279.8 crore. YoY.

3. HDFC: International Finance Corporation (IFC) has provided a loan of $250 million to HDFC to promote affordable green housing finance for low and middle-income borrowers.

4. ITC: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 28.6 percent to Rs 3,013.5 crore from Rs 2,342.7 crore, revenue jumped 36.4 percent to Rs 12,959.2 crore from Rs 9,502 crore, YoY.

5. Ambuja Cements: The company’s Q2CY21 net profit jumped 59.5 percent to Rs 723.08 crore from Rs 453.4 crore, revenue rose 54.9 percent to Rs 3,371.2 crore from Rs 2,176.8 crore YoY. Sales volume increased to 6.33 mt versus 4.19 mt, YoY.

6. Cipla: The company is recalling 7,228 bottles of Solifenacin Succinate tablets, a medicine used to treat overactive bladder, in the US market due to manufacturing issues.

Cipla: The company is recalling 7,228 bottles of overactive bladder treatment drug in the US.

7. IndusInd Bank: The bank’s board approved a proposal for raising funds up to Rs 30,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt to fund its business growth.

8. JSW Steel: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,900 crore in Q1FY22 as against a loss of Rs 582 crore, YoY. Revenue increased to Rs 28,902 crore from Rs 11,782 crore, YoY.

9. NTPC: The company has commissioned 800-MW Unit-2 of the Darlipali Thermal Power Project. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 53450 MW and 66875 MW respectively.

10. SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit declined 22 percent to Rs 305 crore from Rs 393 crore, total income rose to Rs 2,451 crore from Rs 2,196 crore, YoY.

: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)