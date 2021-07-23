Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 23

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : July 23, 2021 08:08:39 IST

The Indian market is likely to open flat to higher Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India amid mixed global cues. The Nifty futures were trading 16.50 points or 0.10 percent higher at the 15,830.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Zomato: The company will list its shares on exchanges today after its initial public offering (IPO) received a robust 38.25 times subscription during 14-16.

2. Telecom Stocks: Supreme Court bench is likely to pronounce judgment today on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s plea seeking adjustment of AGR demand after accounting for “arithmetic errors”.

3. Wipro: The company launched FieldX, a cloud-based end-to-end digital service lifecycle automation solution built on ServiceNow’s Now Platform.

4. Hero MotoCorp: The company launched an updated version of its Maestro Edge 125 scooter model with prices starting from Rs 72,250.

5. Mphasis: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 7.2 percent to Rs 339.7 crore from Rs 316.9 crore, while revenue increased 6.6 percent to Rs 2,690.8 crore from Rs 2,524.2 crore, QoQ.

6. Tata Power: The company has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Tata Power International Pte., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, for the sale of 100 percent equity shares held in Trust Energy Resources Pte, another wholly-owned subsidiary of the company for a consideration of USD 285.64 million.

7. Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company’s board will consider the proposal for the issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to requisite approvals.

8. Persistent Systems: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose to Rs 151.2 crore from Rs 137.7 crore, while revenue increased to Rs 1,229.9 crore from Rs 1,113.3 crore, QoQ.

9. PSP Projects: The company has secured new work orders worth Rs 82.79 crore to date in the financial year 2021-22 for institutional and industrial projects from various clients.

10.: The company reported a 61.91 percent YoY drop in net profit at Rs 151.63 crore for Q1FY22. Total income rose to Rs 3,246.90 crore from Rs 2,729.67 crore, YoY.