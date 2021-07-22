Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 22

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : July 22, 2021 07:50:59 IST

Indian market may have a gap-up opening with SGX Nifty trading above 15,740 versus Nifty Futures’ Tuesday close of 15,637.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major said it plans to invest up to $40 million annually in global running sponsorships and related community programming from 2022 to 2029.

2. Wipro: The company will invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years and launched Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to cater to the clients’ cloud needs.

3. Bajaj Finserv: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit fell 31.5 percent to Rs 832.77 crore from Rs 1,215.15 crore, while total income declined 1.7 percent to Rs 13,949.5 crore from Rs 14,192 crore, YoY.

4. Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator announced a collaboration with Intel for 5G network development by leveraging virtual and open radio access network technologies and making indigenous solutions.

5. Bank of Baroda: The bank and fintech firm U GRO Capital have launched a co-lending platform Pratham, under which a Rs 1,000 crore loan will be disbursed to the MSME sector in the country.

6. IDFC First Bank: The RBI said IDFC can exit as the promoter of IDFC First Bank after the expiry of the lock-in period of 5 years. IDFC holds 36.56 percent in IDFC First Bank.

7. Cadila Healthcare: Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Ibrutinib tablets that are used in the treatment of certain types of cancers.

8. Jubilant FoodWorks: The company reported Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 63 crore as compared to a net loss of Rs 74 crore, YoY. Revenue jumped to Rs 879 crore from Rs 388 crore, YoY.

9. Granules India: The company’s US-based facility has cleared an audit by the US health regulator.

10.: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated operating revenue rose 50 percent to Rs 1,214 crore from Rs 807 crore and EBITDA jumped to Rs 188 crore from Rs 27 crore, YoY. Operating EBITDA margin was at 15.5 percent versus 3.4 percent, YoY.