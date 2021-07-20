Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 20

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : July 20, 2021 07:44:43 IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower Tuesday amid weak global cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. HCL Technologies: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit rose to Rs 3,214 crore from Rs 2,962 crore and revenue increased to Rs 20,068 crore from Rs 19,642 crore, QoQ. The company maintained FY22 constant currency revenue growth guidance of double digits and EBIT margin guidance of 19-21 percent.

2. ACC: The company reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 533.8 crore in Q2CY21 against Rs 268 crore in Q2CY20. Revenue jumped 49.4 percent to Rs 3,884.8 crore from Rs 2,600.8 crore YoY.

3. Adani Group Stocks: The company has clarified saying it has not received any communication or information requests recently from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) show-cause notice was issued five years back.

4. LIC Housing Finance: The company has approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) with regard to its proposal of allotting over 4.5 crore preferential shares to the parent company LIC.

5. Jindal Stainless: Tata Steel Mining and Jindal Stainless signed MoU for a unique partnership for mining of common boundary in Sukinda, Odisha.

6. Zen Technologies: The company secured an export order of Rs 120 crore.

7. Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company NPK B Plant in Goa has resumed its operations.

8. CreditAccess Grameen: The company has raised $25 million (about Rs 187 crore) debt from Swedfund International, the Swedish development finance institution, through the external commercial borrowing route.

9. Reliance Infrastructure: The company has raised Rs 550.56 crore through the issuance of securities on a preferential basis to promoter group and Varde Investment Partners, LP. Post allotment, the holding of the promoter group in Reliance Infra would increase to 22.06 per cent upon full conversion of warrants.

10.: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated profit rose to Rs 181.54 crore from Rs 156.30 crore and revenue jumped to Rs 302.27 crore from Rs 233.12 crore, YoY.