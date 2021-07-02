Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 2

VIDEOS

Updated : July 02, 2021 07:54:18 IST

The Indian market may open flat to higher Friday amid a muted trend in Asian peers.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Banks: The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of banks may rise to 9.8-11.22 percent by March 2022 under various stress scenarios due to the impact of the COVID pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its July 2021 edition of the Financial Stability Report (FSR).

2. Tata Consultancy Services: The company has partnered with John Wiley & Sons, an American multinational publishing company, to modernise its e-commerce platform with SAP Commerce, creating a unified, seamless customer experience.

3. Hero MotoCorp: The company’s total motorcycles and scooters sales in June 2021 rose 3.8 percent to 469,160 units as against 451,983 units in the corresponding month last year.

4. Coal India: The company’s coal production in June 2021 increased 2 percent YoY to 40 million tonnes, and offtake jumped 23 percent YoY to 51.3 million tonnes.

5. Lupin: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the company’s US-based arm’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to expand the use of Solosec to include the treatment of trichomoniasis in adults.

6. NMDC: The company sold 3.18 million tonnes of iron ore in June 2021, higher from 2.48 million tonnes of iron ore sold in June 2020. The production of iron ore stood at 2.98 million tonnes against 2.52 million tonnes in the same period.

7. Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sales in June 2021 rose 13 percent to 43,048 units as compared to 38,065 units, MoM.

8. NCC: The company received five new orders totalling Rs 2,149 crore in June. Out of the total orders, two orders valuing Rs 1,254 crore pertaining to the water and environment division and one order valuing Rs 729 crore pertains to the buildings division and one order valuing Rs 166 crore pertains to the mining division.

9. Coforge: The company’s board will meet on July 6 to consider a proposal for raising funds.

10.: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 98,537 equity shares (or 0.15 percent of the total paid-up equity) via an open market transaction on June 29, reducing stake to 2.95 percent from 3.09 percent earlier.