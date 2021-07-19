Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 19

VIDEOS

Updated : July 19, 2021 07:55:01 IST

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower Monday amid weak global cues as fears of rising inflation and a surge in Delta variant of the coronavirus in Asian countries dampened investors’ risk appetite.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Reliance Industries, Just Dial: Reliance Retail Ventures will take a controlling stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore.

2. HDFC Bank: The bank’s Q1FY22 standalone net profit rose 16.1 percent to Rs 7,729.64 crore from Rs 6,658.62 crore, while net interest income increased 8.6 percent to Rs 17,009 crore from Rs 15,665.42 crore, YoY.

3. LIC Housing Finance: The company said stock exchanges are examining its proposal of preferential allotment of shares to the parent company Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

4. L&T Finance Holdings: The company reported a higher profit at Rs 177.85 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 148.31 crore in Q1FY21, revenue fell to Rs 3,140.12 crore from Rs 3,387.06 crore YoY.

5. Tata Power Company: The company has partnered with HPCL to set up electric vehicle charging stations at its petrol pumps across the country.

6. Rossari Biotec: The company will acquire Tristar Intermediates at an enterprise value of Rs 120 crore.

7. Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company approved the issuance of secured non-convertible debentures up to Rs 290 crore on a private placement basis.

8. Central Bank of India: The bank will seek shareholders’ approval in its ensuing AGM next month to set off the accumulated loss of over Rs 18,724 crore from the share premium account of the bank.

9. Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India: The company has recommenced its resorts operations starting from June 2021 onwards in a staggered manner and currently, the majority of its resorts are operational. Further, its subsidiary, Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland has also recommenced its operations of the SPA hotels starting from June 2021.

10. Den Networks: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated profit fell to Rs 41.14 crore from Rs 58.65 crore, revenue rose to Rs 302.97 crore from Rs 301.3 crore, YoY.

