Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 16

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : July 16, 2021 08:30:26 IST

The Indian market is likely to open flat Friday the trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with around 35 points gain.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Wipro: The company’s Q1FY22 IT services revenue rose 12.5 percent to Rs 18,368.4 crore from Rs 16,334 crore, while EBIT increased 2 percent to Rs 3,485.3 crore from Rs 3,417 crore, QoQ. Wipro expects Q2FY22 dollar revenue in the range of $2,535-2,583 million, a growth of 5-7 percent over Q1FY22.

2. Tata Motors: The company’s board will consider raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs on July 20.

3. L&T Infotech: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell 9 percent to Rs 496.8 crore from Rs 545.7 crore, while revenue rose 5.9 percent to Rs 3,462.5 crore from Rs 3,269.4 crore, QoQ. The company announced a special dividend of Rs 10 per share.

4. Cyient: The company reported Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 115 crore, registering a growth of 11.5 percent as compared to Rs 103.1 crore, QoQ. Revenue declined 3.2 percent to Rs 1,058.2 crore from Rs 1,093.1 crore, sequentially.

Cyient: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 11.5 percent to Rs 115 crore from Rs 103.1 crore, while revenue fell 3.2 percent to Rs 1,058.2 crore from Rs 1,093.1 crore, QoQ.

5. Bandhan Bank: The bank’s deposits in Q1FY22 were at Rs 77,336 crore, up 27.6 percent, YoY, and down 0.82 percent QoQ. Advances at Rs 80,128 crore were up 7.8 percent YoY and down 7.9 percent, QoQ.

6. Sona Comstar: The company has partnered with Israel’s IRP Nexus Group to initiate a project to co-develop a new electric motor that would avoid the usage of rare earth elements.

7. Grasim Industries, Century Textiles & Industries: The companies have incorporated a joint venture named ‘Birla Advanced Knits Pvt Ltd’ for undertaking Knits manufacturing business.

8. Tata Steel Long Products: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 331.61 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 131.31 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 1,687.64 crore from Rs 653.1 crore YoY.

9. Tata Elxsi: The company reported a lower profit at Rs 113.37 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 115.16 crore in Q4FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 558.31 crore from Rs 518.39 crore QoQ.

10.: The company has transferred its 69.79 per cent equity holding in Gati Kausar India to Mandala Capital AG Ltd,