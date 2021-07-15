Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 15

VIDEOS

July 15, 2021

The Indian equity indices may open on a flat note Thursday tracking mixed cues from Asian peers.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Infosys: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 2.3 percent to Rs 5,195 crore from Rs 5,076 crore, while revenue increased 6 percent to Rs 27,896 crore from Rs 26,311 crore, QoQ.

2. Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major has announced plans to expand its operations in Arizona in the US and invest more than $300 million (about Rs 2,236 crore) by 2026.

3. L&T Technology Services: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 11.1 percent to Rs 216.2 crore from Rs 194.5 crore and revenue rose 5.4 percent to Rs 1,518.4 crore from Rs 1,440.5 crore, QoQ.

4. ICICI Bank: The bank said that the value of its credit card transactions at POS for May 2021 was Rs 951,746 lakhs and not Rs 1,223,298 lakhs as published by RBI. The Bank’s credit card transactions at POS grew by about 124 percent year-on-year by value in May 2021.

5. Axis Bank: The bank has denied a social media report of the resignation of its two senior executive directors saying it was factually incorrect.

6. Marico: The company will acquire a 60 percent stake in Apcos Naturals, the maker of ayurvedic beauty brands Just Herbs.

7. Tata Motors: The company has launched a new brand named ‘XPRES’ exclusively for fleet customers.

8. Adani Enterprises: The company’s subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings Ltd will hold nearly 98 percent stake in GVK Airport Developers Ltd pursuant to the rights exercised by it as a lender to the company.

9. Adani Transmission: The company has received shareholders’ nod to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore in one or more tranches through the issuance of equity shares, securities and debentures.

10.: The company reported a net profit of Rs 9.59 crore in Q4FY21 as against a loss of Rs 1.94 crore, YoY. Revenue rose to Rs 530.5 crore from Rs 527.45 crore, YoY.