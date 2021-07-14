Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 14

VIDEOS

Updated : July 14, 2021 08:03:09 IST

The Indian market is likely to open lower Wednesday on weak global cues. At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 55.50 points or 0.35 percent lower at 15,779.00, indicating a negative start for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Infosys: The IT major will announce its June quarter earnings later today. A poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV-18 estimates dollar revenue growth of 4 percent, while margins are seen unchanged on a sequential basis because there is no impact of wage hike coming through for the company.

2. Mindtree: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 8.2 percent to Rs 343.4 crore from Rs 317.3 crore, while revenue grew 8.6 percent to Rs 2,291.7 crore from Rs 2,109.3 crore, QoQ.

3. Adani Enterprises: The company’s subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings has taken over the management control of Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from the GVK Group.

4. Vedanta: The company’s total production at Zinc International rose 62 percent to 61,000 tonnes in Q1FY22.

5. NTPC: The company has received government approval to set up a 4,750 MW renewable energy park in Gujarat.

6. Hindustan Zinc: The company’s mined metal production in Q1FY22 rose 9 percent to 2,21,000 tonnes from 2,02,000 tonnes, YoY.

7. Torrent Power: The Supreme Court has stayed a Bombay High Court order that suspended the tender process for power distribution business in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

8. Tata Metaliks: The company reported a profit of Rs 94.72 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 12.36 crore, YoY. Revenue jumped to Rs 602.97 crore from Rs 209.94 crore, YoY.

9. Bank of Maharashtra: The bank opened its qualified institutional placement on July 13 at a floor price of Rs 24.89 per share for the issue.

10.: ICRA has upgraded credit rating for the bank facilities of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality.