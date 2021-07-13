Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 13

VIDEOS

Updated : July 13, 2021 09:14:16 IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher Tuesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India amid positive global cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Telecom Stocks: Reliance Jio added 4.7 million users in April and its subscriber base swelled to 427.6 million. Vodafone Idea lost 1.8 million users and its subscriber base shrunk to 281.9 million in April, while Bharti Airtel added 0.51 million wireless customers and its user base rose marginally to 352.9 million, as per latest TRAI data.

2. Reliance Industries: The company has incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary ‘Reliance New Energy Solar’ with an investment of Rs 1 lakh to undertake activities relating to solar energy.

3. ONGC: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of a 23.5 percent equity stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company by Summit India (Tripura).

4. FDC: The company launched India’s first oral suspension of Favipiravir – Favenza oral suspension, used to treat mild to moderate cases of Covid-19.

5. Sunteck Realty: The company’s pre-sales grew by 74 percent YoY in Q1FY22 to Rs 176 crore, and collections grew by 165 percent YoY to Rs 172 crore.

6. Aegis Logistics: The company has formed a joint venture with Vopak named Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd for LPG and chemical terminals in India.

7. HFCL: The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 90.69 crore from Rs 21.34 crore, while revenue increased 72.46 percent to Rs 1,206.87 crore from Rs 699.76 crore, YoY.

8. Shilpa Medicare: The company approved the transfer of API business consisting of Unit-1 and Unit-2 situated at Raichur, Karnataka by way of slump sale to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

9. Shipping Corporation of India: The disinvestment-bound company has opened the virtual data room for potential bidders.

10. ISMT: The company’s consolidated loss in Q4FY21 widened to Rs 112.2 crore from Rs 79.11 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 459 crore from Rs 276.24 crore, YoY.

: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)