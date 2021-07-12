Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 12

VIDEOS

Updated : July 12, 2021 07:39:24 IST

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher Monday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up opening for the broader index in India amid positive global cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Maruti Suzuki: The company announced the nationwide roll-out of its digital platform Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance that provides customers end-to-end online car financing solutions.

2. Avenue Supermarts: The company reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 115.13 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 49.56 crore, YoY, while revenue jumped to Rs 5,031.75 crore from Rs 3,833.23 crore YoY.

3. Vedanta: The company has raised the prices of Aluminium Ingots by nearly 2 percent.

4. Federal Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Shyam Srinivasan as the MD & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from September 23, 2021, till September 22, 2024.

5. Equitas Small Finance Bank: The bank has received the Reserve Bank of India’s permission to apply for a scheme of amalgamation.

6. Unichem Laboratories: The company has received tentative approval for Abbreviated New Drug Application of Sitagliptin tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

7. JSW Energy: Karcham Wangtoo Hydro Electric Power Plant owned by the company’s subsidiary JSW Hydro Energy has completed the trial run for 1,045 MW and commenced commercial operation.

8. NBCC (India): The company has awarded orders worth Rs 320 crore.

9. RattanIndia Enterprises: RattanIndia-backed EV maker Revolt Motors has commenced delivery of the new batch of its electric bikes to customers.

10.: The company has signed a pact with the Investment Board of Nepal (IBN) to develop the 679-megawatt (MW) Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in the country.