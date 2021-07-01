Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on July 1

VIDEOS

Updated : July 01, 2021 07:48:33 IST

The Indian market may open on a flat note Thursday tracking a similar trend on SGX Nifty amid mixed global cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Reliance Industries: Spirent Communications has collaborated with Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, for testing a cloud-based 5G standalone core network for real-world workloads and traffic conditions.

2. Vodafone Idea: The company’s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7,022.8 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 4,532.1 crore, while revenue fell 11.8 percent to Rs 9,607.6 crore from Rs 10,894.1 crore, QoQ.

3. Tata Steel: The process to merge Tata Steel BSL with Tata Steel has been advanced, the company’s Chairman N Chandrasekaran said while addressing shareholders at the 114th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

4. SpiceJet: The company’s net loss in Q4FY21 narrowed to Rs 235.3 crore from Rs 807 crore, YoY. It announced raising up to Rs 2,500 crore to ensure long-term growth and sustainable operations.

5. Jet Airways (India): Jalan Kalrock Consortium will make a total cash infusion of Rs 1,375 crore in the airline under the approved resolution plan.

6. Adani Green Energy: Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of the entire shareholding in SB Energy by Adani Green Energy.

7. Coffee Day Enterprises: The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 272.09 crore in Q4FY21 as against a profit of Rs 554.80 crore, YoY. Revenue dropped 69 percent to Rs 165.16 crore from Rs 533.55 crore, YoY.

8. CSB Bank: The lender has cut its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.10 percent across tenors with effect from July 1.

9. Dish TV India: The company reported a consolidated loss at Rs 1,415.23 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 1,456.25 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 751.75 crore from Rs 869.06 crore, YoY.

10. Omaxe: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.11 crore in Q4FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 126.26 crore, YoY. Total income fell to Rs 191.87 crore from Rs 355.38 crore, YoY.

: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)