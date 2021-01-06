Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on January 6

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : January 06, 2021 07:49 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open flat Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 4.50 point or 0.03 percent higher at the 14231.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 am.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. HDFC Bank: The bank’s advances rose around 16 percent to Rs 10,82,000 crore as of December 31, 2020, as compared to Rs 9,36,000 crore as of December 31, 2019.

2. Bajaj Finance: RBI has imposed a Rs 2.5 crore penalty on the company for breach of risk management and outsourcing norms.

3. HDFC Ltd: The mortgage lender plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis to meet its business requirements.

4. Hero MotoCorp: Life Insurance Corporation of India increased its stake in the company to 9.166 percent from 7.145 percent earlier.

5. Lupin: The USFDA has issued Form 483 to Lupin’s Somerset facility in New Jersey, US, with 13 observations.

6. InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo has received Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) nod to operate its Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus A320neo fleet on longer overseas routes or as EDTO (extended diversion time operations) flights.

7. Godrej Consumer Products: The company expects to deliver “close to low double-digit sales growth” in the domestic market during the October-December 2020 quarter, led by soaps and household insecticides segments.

8. BEML: The company has bagged orders for the supply of high mobility vehicles from the Ministry of Defence at an approximate value of Rs 758 crore.

9. ACC: The company has commissioned a new cement production facility at its existing Sindri Grinding Unit in Jharkhand.

10.: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund raised its stake in the company to 5.003 percent from 4.984 percent earlier.