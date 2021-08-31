Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 31

The Indian market is likely to open flat Tuesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat to lower start for the broader index in India amid mixed global cues.

The Indian market is likely to open flat Tuesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat to lower start for the broader index in India amid mixed global cues.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Kotak Mahindra Bank

: The bank has executed a Share Purchase Agreement for the sale of 20 crore equity shares of Airtel Payments Bank to Bharti Enterprises for Rs 294.8 crore.

2. Larsen & Toubro: The company has completed the sale of its entire stake in L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower to ReNew Power Services.

3. Axis Bank: Moody’s has assigned B1 (hyb) rating to the bank’s proposed offshore Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds.

4. HDFC Asset Management Company: The company has applied for 15 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of AMC Repo Clearing by paying an application amount of Rs 22.18 crore.

5. Bank of Baroda: Shanti Lal Jain will step down as Executive Director of the Bank w.e.f September 1, due to his appointment as MD & CEO Of Indian Bank.

6. NHPC: The company said that Unit 3 (60 MW) of Bairasiul Power Station (3 X 60 MW) in Himachal Pradesh has been tested and commissioned after the completion of Renovation and Modernization works.

7. Yes Bank: The bank has extended the Long Stop Date till December 31, 2021, for completion of stake sale in wholly-owned subsidiaries Yes Asset Management (India) Ltd and Yes Trustee Ltd to GPL Finance and Investments Ltd.

8. Jindal Steel & Power: The company’s board has approved raising up to $1 billion via senior bonds.

9. Bharat Forge: The company has clarified that media reports of the company being in talks with Tesla for auto components were incorrect.

10. KNR Constructions: The company will sell a stake in three road SPVs to Cube Highways & Infrastructure.