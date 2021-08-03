Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 3

VIDEOS

Updated : August 03, 2021 07:45:29 IST

The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower Tuesday following losses in global peers. The SGX Nifty was trading around 42 points or 0.27 percent lower at 15,871.00, indicating a negative start for the broader index in India.

Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Reliance Industries: The company has invested Rs 1 lakh in Reliance New Solar Energy Ltd, a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary that will undertake activities relating to solar energy.

2. Adani Enterprises: Adani Wilmar, a 50:50 joint venture company between the Adani group and the Wilmar group, has filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a Rs 4,500 crore IPO.

3. Tata Motors: The company has increased the prices of its passenger vehicles by 0.8 percent depending on the variant and model with effect from August 3.

4. Punjab National Bank: The bank’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped to Rs 1,023.5 crore from Rs 308.5 crore, while net interest income rose 6.6 percent to Rs 7,226 crore from Rs 6,781.5 crore, YoY.

5. RBL Bank: The bank reported a net loss of Rs 459 crore in Q1FY22 as against a profit of Rs 141 crore, YoY. Net interest income declined 7 percent to Rs 970 crore from Rs 1,041 crore, YoY.

6. Tejas Networks: Tata Sons' arm Panatone Finvest picked up an 8 percent stake in the company for over Rs 193 crore through an open market transaction. Cascade Capital Management Mauritius has sold a 15.49 percent stake in the company.

7. VA Tech WABAG: The company has bagged an engineering and procurement order worth $165 million (about Rs 1,230 crore) from Russia-based Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC.

8. Ajmera Realty & Infra: The company reported a five-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.26 crore in Q1FY22 from Rs 2.10 crore, YoY. Total income rose to Rs 135.27 crore from Rs 40.16 crore, YoY.

9. CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 48 crore in Q1FY22 against a net loss of Rs 262.88 crore, YoY. Total income rose to Rs 1,062.24 crore from Rs 434.84 crore, YoY.

10. Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers: The company’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped to Rs 24.32 crore from Rs 11.01 crore, while revenue increased 29.70 percent to Rs 687.19 crore from Rs 529.79 crore, YoY.

