Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on August 27

The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a flat note Friday amid weakness in global peers. Here are the top 10 buzzing stocks for today:

1. Infosys

: Infosys Public Services Inc (IPS), a subsidiary of Infosys, on Thursday said it has been awarded a contract by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) to digitise driver licensing, vehicle registration, and International Registration Plan (IRP) services for over 900,000 Manitobans.

2. Wipro: The company signed a strategic partnership with DataRobot to provide Augmented Intelligence at scale, to help customers become AI-driven enterprises, and accelerate their business impact.

3. IDFC First Bank: The RBI approved the appointment of Sanjeeb Chaudhuri, Independent Director, as the Part-Time Chairman of the bank, for a period of three years.

4. SpiceJet: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has lifted the ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after almost two-and-half years. The move has come as a relief for SpiceJet as it has 13 Boeing Max aircraft in its fleet.

5. InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo will start eight new domestic flights during the first week of September, connecting cities including Dehradun, Indore and Lucknow.

6. BHEL: The company has signed an MoU with JSC Rosoboronexport, to cooperate and implement possible joint projects and activities for joint production of spare parts and components for Russian-origin equipment installed onboard the Indian Navy Aircraft Carrier “Vikramaditya” and maintenance of systems and equipment of the aircraft carrier and on other issues of mutual interest.

7. ADF Foods: The company’s board has approved an investment upto $5 million by its subsidiary ADF Holdings (USA) for setting up a step-down subsidiary in the United States. The proposed subsidiary will be a distribution company and will help the company move up the value chain. This will further strengthen its penetration and distribution with the retailers with an enlarged product portfolio, it said.

8. NLC India: The company has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing commercial paper.

9. Jindal Poly Films: The company has acquired 100 percent shares of Jindal India Solar Energy and consequent thereof Jindal India Solar became a wholly-owned subsidiary.

10. GRM Overseas: Promoters acquired 23,802 equity shares in the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 71.70 percent from 71.51 percent earlier.